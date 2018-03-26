FOOTBALL: Stars of the future enjoy Under-8s tournament

It was another busy day at Meadowbank Sports Arena at the weekend with Cathcart’s Centra 2010 and 2011 Development Tournament!

Despite the cold and windy conditions, there was some great football played over the course of the afternoon, with some great goals and celebrations!

One of the Magherafelt Sky Blues teams.

The winners of the various cups were: 2010 Cup - Magherafelt Sky Blues; 2010 Shield - Magherafelt Sky Blues; 2011 Cup - East Belfast Colts; 2011 Shield - Crusaders 2012/Crusaders 2012 Colts (shared).

As well as the outright winners on the day, all players who participated were presented with a medal as a keepsake for the day.

Organisers would like to thank all the players, coaches, parents and supporters for taking part; Ryan Cathart, tournament sponsor for coming along and doing the presentations. This is Ryan’s third year in sponsoring our Youth tournaments, and without him organisers would not be able to host our tournaments and attract the best teams in the country to them. Thank you again for your kind and generous sponsorship of all the Youth tournaments the club organises; Meadowbank Sports Arena for their superb facilities and staff support; Rainey Old Boys Rugby Club for the use of their car park once again; The hot food vendor on the afternoon; Jack Ferguson for taking the great photographs on the afternoon; Britvic NI for donating complimentary bottles of water for all the teams; the volunteers who helped organise, set up pitches, refereed, keeping scores etc.

Crusaders 2012 AND Crusaders 2012 Colts who shared the 2011 Shield.