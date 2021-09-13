Larne to host Northern Ireland Women’s World Cup qualifier

Northern Ireland’s women will take on their Luxembourg counterparts in a World Cup qualifying Group D contest under the lights on September 17 (7.45pm).

Former Larne boss Kenny Shiels will see his side get their qualifying campaign underway for the 2023 World Cup at his old home ground.

They come into this qualifying series buoyed by making history when they defeated Ukraine in a play-off to qualify for next summer’s European Championships.

Larne residents will be hoping to see Julie Nelson in action at Inver Park. Pic by Pacemaker.

In a World Cup qualifying group which also contains England, Shiels’ women will hope to get off to a positive start as they take to the field at Inver.

The game will also see Julie Nelson play in her hometown, as she aims to add to her incredible 117 caps already won for her country.

Larne FC chairman Gareth Clements said: “We are absolutely delighted to provide Inver Park for Kenny and his team.

“They have done the whole country proud with their recent achievements and it’s fantastic for us to have them based here for the Luxembourg game.

“We feel it is also a reflection on the modern, appealing stadium Inver Park is becoming and we hope the whole football family enjoy watching the game here.

“We look forward to working with the Irish Football Association closely in hosting this game and let everyone see what Inver Park is all about.”

Tickets for the game are now on sale and are priced at £10 (adults) and £2 (children, aged under 16), while GAWA Official members will get a half price discount code. Tickets are sale from official IFA outlets.

