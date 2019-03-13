Linfield and Ballymena United's title decider to be televised

Linfield's crucial meeting with Ballymena United will be televised in the first post split fixture of this season's Danske Bank Premership.

NIFL confirmed the game between the league leaders and the second placed team, which could go a long way in deciding where the Gibson Cup ends up this season, will be broadcast live on BBC Two NI from Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday 5 April (kick-off: 7.45pm).

There's also an enthralling encounter at the other end of the table on the same night as Newry City host Ards.

Linield have three home game post split before finishing the season away to Coleraine.

Ballymena United have four games at the Showgrounds, their only away game coming against Cliftonville at Solitude on April 13th, before they wrap up the season at home to Crusaders.

Danske Bank Premiership post split fixtures

DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION A) MATCHDAY 34

Fri 05.04.19 7.45pm Ballymena United V Linfield

06.04.19 3.00pm Glenavon V Crusaders

06.04.19 3.00pm Cliftonville V Coleraine

DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION B) MATCHDAY 34

06.04.19 3.00pm Dungannon Swifts V Glentoran

06.04.19 3.00pm Institute V Warrenpoint Town

Fri 05.04.19 7.45pm Newry City V Ards

DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION A) MATCHDAY 35

13.04.19 3.00pm Linfield V Crusaders

13.04.19 3.00pm Cliftonville V Ballymena United

13.04.19 3.00pm Glenavon V Coleraine

DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION B) MATCHDAY 35

13.04.19 3.00pm Dungannon Swifts V Institute

13.04.19 3.00pm Ards V Glentoran

13.04.19 5.30pm Warrenpoint Town V Newry City

DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION A) MATCHDAY 36

20.04.19 3.00pm Linfield V Glenavon

20.04.19 3.00pm Ballymena United V Coleraine

20.04.19 3.00pm Cliftonville V Crusaders

DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION B) MATCHDAY 36

20.04.19 3.00pm Warrenpoint Town V Dungannon Swifts

Fri 19.04.19 7.45pm Newry City V Glentoran

20.04.19 3.00pm Institute V Ards

DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION A) MATCHDAY 37

23.04.19 7.45pm Linfield V Cliftonville

23.04.19 7.45pm Ballymena United V Glenavon

23.04.19 7.45pm Coleraine V Crusaders

DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION A) MATCHDAY 37

23.04.19 7.45pm Ards V Dungannon Swifts

23.04.19 7.45pm Glentoran V Warrenpoint Town

23.04.19 7.45pm Institute V Newry City

DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION A) MATCHDAY 38

27.04.19 3.00pm Coleraine V Linfield

27.04.19 3.00pm Ballymena United V Crusaders

27.04.19 3.00pm Glenavon V Cliftonville

DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION B) MATCHDAY 38

27.04.19 3.00pm Newry City V Dungannon Swifts

27.04.19 3.00pm Glentoran V Institute

27.04.19 3.00pm Warrenpoint Town V Ards