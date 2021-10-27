Man of the match accolades for Newtownabbey footballers

Two goals from former Ballyclare Comrades player Joel Cooper were enough to see Oxford United beat Tottenham’s U21 side 3-2, but the victory was not enough for the Oxfordshire side to progress in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Speaking to the Oxford United media team following the match, Cooper, who spent the latter stages of last season on loan at Linfield, said: “It was just good to get minutes for some of the boys who haven’t played, just for us to get out on the pitch and to try and give our best.

“I thought all of the boys put a really good shift in, especially after we went down to ten men. I thought we saw the game out well. Unfortunately we didn’t go through but we did get another win which was important.

Ethan Galbraith. (Pic PressEye).

“I was just glad to get on and have the opportunity to do my best, that’s all you can ever do, try and make the most of your opportunity.

“All I can do is go in and train hard like I always do. Then it’s up to the Gaffer to make his decisions, but hopefully I have done enough to put my name in his hat.”

Meanwhile, in League One, Manchester United loanee Ethan Galbraith scored a “stunning” goal for Doncaster in their clash with Cambridge United to secure a 1-1 draw.

The point keeps the Yorkshire side in the relegation zone on 11 points, but the Glengormley man has been earning positive reviews since making the loan move from Old Trafford.

Joel Cooper. (Pic Pacemaker).

Posting on Doncaster’s official Twitter account after last night’s game, a club spokesperson captioned a photo of the Northern Ireland international: “Do we need a man of the match vote?”

The 20-year-old also produced a “brilliant individual display” as he stood in at right back for the suspended Kyle Knoyle during his side’s weekend win over Cheltenham Town.

Speaking to the club’s website after the victory, Ethan said: “I’ll do anything for the team and we all worked together to earn the three points.”

