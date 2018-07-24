SUPERCUPNI: Linfield set for Glentoran clash

Wednesday sees the SuperCupNI’s first ever Big Two clash, as Glentoran and Linfield Under 13s clash at the Ulster University’s Coleraine campus.

The Blues are on the verge of booking their place in the semi-finals of the SuperCupNI’s new Minor tournament, after defeating Glenavon 1-0 at Ulster University’s Coleraine campus, to clear at the top their group, thanks to a first half goal from Stephen Bradley.

Linfield manager Scott Boyd said, “We got the goal from Stephen Bradley after about 20 minutes, from a Jack Young corner.

“The players are playing with great confidence, and that comes from goalkeeper Ryan Brown and filters right through the team.

“We are doing well, and a point against Glentoran on Wednesday will secure us a berth in the semi-finals of the SuperCupNI.

“That’s a great incentive for us.

“The game against Glentoran will be another good learning curve for the players.

“There might be a big crowd of Linfield and Glentoran fans there so that will add to the occasion.”

Glentoran’s hopes of progression from Group C suffered yesterday, when they lost 3-0 to Scottish side St. Johnstone.

In Group A, Premier League academy club West Ham United edged closer to a semi-final spot with a 2-0 win over hometown favourites Coleraine.

Portadown claimed their first win of the week with a 2-0 win over Dungannon Swifts, in a Mid-Ulster derby.

In Group C, National League clubs Greenisland and Bertie Peacock Academy played out a 1-1 draw.

In the same group, Indian side Reeds suffered another hammering. The boys from Hyderabad lost 11-0 to Ballinamallard United, following on from their 17-0 defeat at the hands of Bertie Peacock Academy on Monday.

The club, who only arrived in Northern Ireland at 6am on Monday morning, have now conceded 28 goals with still three games left to play.

The new Minor competition has proved to be a major success, with the nine Northern Irish teams attracting big crowds to the University facilities. With all six games played at Ulster University each day, the Minor section has a real festival feel to it.

The three group winners, plus the best-placed runners-up will qualify for tomorrow’s semi-finals, with the final set to be played at the Coleraine Showgrounds at midday on Friday.