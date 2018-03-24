ICE HOCKEY: Belfast Giants walloped by Cardiff Devils

CARDIFF DEVILS 8 BELFAST GIANTS 1

The Stena Line Belfast Giants fell to a heavy away defeat against the Cardiff Devils on Saturday night. A dominant performance from the Elite League champions saw the Giants lose 8-1 to the Devils on the road.

The Giants went into the game without Whistle, S.Murphy, Vandermeer, Garside, Jarrett, Kurtz and Rutherford. Local Giant Ross Hancock lined up with Jonathan Ferland returning to the team following a layoff from injury. Chris Truehl started in the Giants net.

It was the home side who would break the deadlock as Joey Martin batted the puck home on the powerplay at 3:19, assisted by Larne Ulmer and Jake Morissette.

Jake Morissette doubled the Devils lead at 27:09 with his side’s second powerplay goal of the night, assisted by Gleason Fournier and Joey Martin.

Justin Faryna made it 3-0 71 seconds later with a finish from close range at 28:20, assisted by Mark Richardson and Layne Ulmer.

Matt Pope rounded off the middle period scoring with a fine wrist shot high into the Giants net at 38:26, assisted by Joey Martin and Mark Richardson.

The Devils netted their fifth only 22 seconds into the final period with a classy finish from Drew Paris.

Andrew Hotham made it six at 43:58 when he scored on the powerplay, assisted by Joey Haddad and Matthew Myers.

Darcy Murphy got the Giants on the scoresheet at 49:17 when he deflected Brandon Benedict’s slapshot past Ben Bowns in the Cardiff net.

Layne Ulmer scored the hosts’ third powerplay goal of the game at 51:27, assisted by Sean Bentivoglio and Joey Haddad.

Paul Crowder completed the scoring in Saturday’s Elite League clash with a late unassisted goal, scored at 58:05.

The Giants return home for their final league game of the season on Sunday 25th March, against the Dundee Stars at 5pm. Before the game begins, the Giants championship banner will be raised to honour the 2017/18 Challenge Cup success.