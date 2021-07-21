Jake Rea following in his dad's famous footprints

Jake, who finished 12th overall in the youth auto class, was following in his father's footsteps, who started his racing career back in 1993 at Desertmartin on a PW50.

Jonathan recalled that day saying: “I have photos of me stopped on the track because the water got in the electrics and I didn’t finish so Jake’s first race was a lot more successful than mine.

"He decided he wanted to give it a go and went straight into the second round of the Ulster championship.

"He had a 10th in his first race and a few crashes along the way.