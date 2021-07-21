Jake Rea following in his dad's famous footprints
It was a special day for seven-year-old Jake Rea, the eldest son of six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, at the MRA Ulster Championship at Seaforde MX track run by the Mourne MCC.
Jake, who finished 12th overall in the youth auto class, was following in his father's footsteps, who started his racing career back in 1993 at Desertmartin on a PW50.
Jonathan recalled that day saying: “I have photos of me stopped on the track because the water got in the electrics and I didn’t finish so Jake’s first race was a lot more successful than mine.
"He decided he wanted to give it a go and went straight into the second round of the Ulster championship.
"He had a 10th in his first race and a few crashes along the way.
"I’m really proud of him the way he approached the day but it is so stressful from my side watching him because he is very small and if he crashes it’s hard for him to get on again but it was a great day and I’m very happy.”