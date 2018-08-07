Ulster GP: Practice, race schedule and roads closing times

The MCE Ulster Grand Prix is the last of the 'big three' major international road races of 2018.
Practice for the MCE Ulster Grand Prix gets underway on Wednesday, August 8. The schedule for race week is as follows:

MCE Ulster GP Practice and Race Schedule

Wednesday, August 8

MCE Ulster Grand Prix Practice

Roads closed 10am-9:30pm

Thursday, August 9

MCE Ulster Grand Prix practice and racing

Roads closed 10am-9:30pm

Thursday Race Order:

1. Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Supersport

2. DGH Recovery Services Supertwin

3. Belfast International Airport Ultra-Lightweight/Lightweight

4. Circle K Airport Road Service Station Superbike

Saturday, August 11

Roads closed 9:30am-8:30pm

MCE Insurance Ulster Grand Prix

Saturday Race Order:

1. Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Superstock

2. Centra Whitemountain Service Station Supersport

3. Plant Lubrication NI Ultra-Lightweight/ Lightweight

4. MMB Surfacing UGP Superbike

5. Team Air Power Supersport

6. Maxwell Freight Services Supertwins

7. Around A Pound Superbike