UPDATE: Provisional race schedule confirmed as severe weather delays final World Superbike round in Qatar

It is hoped Saturday’s final race of the 2018 World Superbike Championship will go ahead after the organisers announced a provisional new schedule due to inclement weather.

Heavy rain and a sandstorm at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar had placed racing in doubt.

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea won the opening race in Qatar on Friday.

It is now anticipated that the second World Superbike race will take place at 17:45 BST, with the World Supersport race at 16:15 BST.

On Friday, four-time world champion Jonathan Rea won the first race to stretch his unbeaten run to 11 races. The Kawasaki rider also equalled Doug Polen’s 1991 record of 17 victories in a season and is aiming to set a new benchmark with another triumph in race two.