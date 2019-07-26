Ocean film fest

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is back for autumn 2019 with a brand-new selection of the world’s most captivating ocean films.

The Festival will be coming to Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey on September 12 as part of its tour of the UK and Ireland.

Brought to you by the team behind the Banff Film Festival UK & Ireland Tour, this carefully curated collection of short films features sublime footage from both above and below the water’s surface, showcasing the spellbinding power and beauty of our oceans.

Celebrate the divers, surfers, swimmers and oceanographers who live for the sea’s salt spray, who chase the crests of waves and who marvel at the mysteries of the big blue. Be awed by mesmerising marine life and spectacular cinematography from unexplored depths of our planet – via the big screen,

Films being screened as part of the festival include I Am Fragile. Captured across 6,000km from West Greenland to Nuanvut, Canada this stunning short film explores the remote Arctic and showcases the spectacular landscapes and wildlife of Devon Island, Bylot Island, Baffin Island, Somerset Island and the large Lancaster Sound.

Visit www.oceanfilmfestival.co.uk for more information. Tickets are on sale online at theatreatthemill.com.