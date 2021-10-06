‘Spooked Out' returns to V36 this on Halloween night, Sunday October 31 from 6-8pm.

The full line-up of ghoulish delights includes a Cool FM roadshow, fancy dress competition, fire performers, bubble bikes, Halloween characters and a firework finale.

Whilst the ‘Spooked Out’ event is free, a booking fee of £1.25 is applied to each ticket with all proceeds being donated to the Mayor’s charities.

There will be fun for all ages in Newtownabbey with Spooked Out, pumpkin carving, and Ghoulish Night Walks.

Tickets are on sale now on the council website.

Pumpkin patch

Meanwhile, families can get creative at the Pumpkin Patch in Threemilewater Park on Saturday, October 30 from 10am-4pm (hourly sessions from 10am- 3pm). Once you have chosen your pumpkin, bring it to the special carving station where you can carve or paint your pumpkin and make something magical. For full details and prices, click here.

Ghoulish walks

For the more daring, there is also a chance to have the fright of your life duuring the Ghoulish Night Walks at the iconic Mossley Mill on Friday, October 22 and Thursday, October 28, every hour from 6pm-8pm.

This eerie setting is the perfect backdrop as you will be guided through the past with stories of ghosts, ghouls and everything in-between that still walk the grounds.