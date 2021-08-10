Abbey pupils open doors to new opportunities

A spokesperson for the Monkstown-based school said: “The Abbey family is hugely proud of the achievement of all our Year 14 students, reflecting high quality teaching, their hard work and commitment and the support and encouragement of staff and parents.

“They thoroughly deserve their success and have certainly made our school motto ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ a reality!

“We are thrilled that once again, that the number of students achieving three plus A*-C grades (69 per cent) continues to out-perform the Northern Ireland average for similar schools.

Jack Lee and his family.

“Of all grades achieved, 91 per cent of students achieved the equivalent of grade C or above.

“We are extremely proud of the many other students who achieved their personal best, many exceeding their expectations and opening doors to new opportunities. Abbey Community College celebrates everyone’s achievement; staff and students have worked hard together, been supported by parents and we all enjoy the rewards of success.

“The Principal, Mrs Quinn, staff and Governors acknowledge the significant contribution that those who are leaving have made to the school community and wish them continued success in education or the world of work. They are excellent role models for future generations of young people at Abbey Community College.”

----

Jonathan Edge (head Boy), Mrs Quinn and Jodie McCord (Head Girl)..

Click here to read Students and teachers praised at Glengormley High

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.

Nathan Ormsby and Oliver Blain.