Hazelwood students prepare for university

A spokesperson for the Whitewell Road school said: “In what has been a very difficult year for our students, we are extremely proud of their achievements.

“Top performing students include Emma Getgood who achieved an A* in English Literature, an A* in Media Studies, an A in Health and Social Care and an A in Religion and is off to Lancaster University to study History.

“Kyle Scott achieved an A* in Business, an A* in Public Services and an A in Sport. Another notable performance came from Jessica Orr who achieved an A in Health and Social Care, a B in Media Studies and a B in Photography and is off to Queens University to study Broadcasting.

Students with VP Mrs Aine Leslie and Head of Year Mrs Maria Robb..

“This year the college has noted the highest ever number of students with university offers across a wide range of universities and subject areas.

“A number of Hazelwood students, including Alisha Ellis, have been fortunate to secure scholarships to support their university studies, Alisha achieved an A* in Health and Social Care, an A* in ICT and an A* in Travel and Tourism and has secured a place at Ulster University studying Social Policy and Criminology.

“Another Hazelwood star is Holly Otter who achieved an A* in Business, an A in Public Services and an A in Sports Studies and is off to the University of Derby to study sports coaching, having just signed a contract with Derby County Womens football team.

“Results this year have been good across the whole curriculum with traditional subjects such as English Literature, Art, Health and Social Care, Business, Moving Image Arts and Drama achieving 100 per cent success at grades A*-C.

Alisha Ellis and Emma Graham..

“Other courses such as Construction, Travel and Tourism, Hospitality and Public Services have also had 100 per cent success.”

Principal, Máire Thompson is delighted with the results, adding: “I am so proud of all our students, this year more than ever they have shown so much resilience and determination and their hard work has paid off. In such a difficult year I would also like to commend our teaching staff, support staff and the wider educational community for going above and beyond for our students.”

Rachel McKeeman, Jessica Orr and Emma Getgood.

CJ Hiponia and Kyle Scott.