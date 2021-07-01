£5k grant to support Hill Croft School summer scheme

The initiative will give children the opportunity to engage in fun activities in a supported environment.

This year Hill Croft School is focusing on providing a ‘Recovery’ programme to support their pupils though the trauma they have faced as a result of Covid-19.

Activities will include sensory play sessions, jump jiggle and jive, fun with drums and the purchase of new outdoor play equipment.

Hill Croft School. Pic by Google.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “I am delighted that we can provide this funding to Hill Croft School who will use it to extend their summer scheme offerings and activities in a familiar environment for the children.”

Linzi Blair, summer scheme leader added: “Summer Scheme is an extremely important week for our pupils who struggle with changes in routine, sleep pattern and general day to day activities when not in school.

“Having worked on summer schemes for many years, I can personally testify as to the priceless benefit our young people and their families gain from this.”

