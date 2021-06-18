School crossing patrol approved for Doagh Road following assessment

The school crossing patrol will be situated in the vicinity of Three Mile Water Park and Ballyduff Estate.

The move has been welcomed by South Antrim DUP MLA Pam Cameron after she received confirmation from the former Education Minister, Peter Weir MLA.

In a written reply to Mrs Cameron, the Strangford MLA said: “The Education Authority Transport Service has carried out an assessment at this site and it has confirmed that it meets the criteria for a School Crossing Patrol.”

Pam Cameron MLA on the Doagh Road, Newtownabbey.

The South Antrim MLA said: “The Doagh Road can be extremely busy with traffic and speeding, so this news will be of relief to parents with many pupils walking home to the area. In particular, there are a lot of pupils who walk home along this route from Abbey Community College.

“A patrol officer has now been appointed and will be able to commence duties once final pre-employment checks are completed. With Summer term fast approaching, it is most likely that the officer will begin with the new school term in September.”

