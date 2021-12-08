Annual initiative launched to support Newtownabbey residents over Christmas period

Antrim and Newtownabbey District Commander Superintendent Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “Our focus will be on home security, staying safe while shopping in person or online, and promoting our scam aware messaging.

“We will be conducting preventative patrols, liaising with businesses to provide crime prevention advice and conducting our daily business of tackling crime and anti-social behaviour. We will work with our partners to address vulnerability issues such as underage drinking and prevent behaviour that could escalate towards criminality.

“This time of year can be difficult for many people and in the past we’ve seen an increase in the number of domestic abuse incidents over the Christmas period. As part of Op Season’s Greetings we want all victims to know we are here. If you need help, speak out and phone us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Antrim and Newtownabbey District Commander Superintendent Gavin Kirkpatrick and Councillor Julie Gilmour launched Operation Season's Greetings to keep people safe in the run up to Christmas.

“This year there has been a particular focus on violence against women and girls and during our operation we’ll increase our presence in nightlife areas and work with the hospitality industry to address issues such as drink spiking and supporting the Health Protection Regulations. You can help us during the operation by following the crime prevention and safety advice on our website.”

