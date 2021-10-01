Antrim and Newtownabbey police seize ‘large amount of drugs’
A substantial quantity of illegal drugs have been seized by Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey in the past fortnight.
They were recovered during ‘Operation Dealbreaker, a service-wide response to the problem.
In a statement, Antrim and Newtownabbey PSNI said: “Over the past two weeks we have stopped, searched, intercepted and seized a large amount of drugs that were destined for Antrim and Newtownabbey.
“We have linked in with our partners at UK Border Force to intercept postal packages.
“We have used the information that you provide to us to search under warrant and we have utilised our powers of stop and search to tackle street level drug dealing.
“Rest assured we will continue to tackle the drugs issue and if you have any information regarding drugs you can contact the police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”
