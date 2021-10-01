Antrim and Newtownabbey police seize ‘large amount of drugs’

They were recovered during ‘Operation Dealbreaker, a service-wide response to the problem.

In a statement, Antrim and Newtownabbey PSNI said: “Over the past two weeks we have stopped, searched, intercepted and seized a large amount of drugs that were destined for Antrim and Newtownabbey.

“We have linked in with our partners at UK Border Force to intercept postal packages.

Police say they will continue to tackle the drugs issue.

“We have used the information that you provide to us to search under warrant and we have utilised our powers of stop and search to tackle street level drug dealing.

“Rest assured we will continue to tackle the drugs issue and if you have any information regarding drugs you can contact the police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

-- Click here to read: Roads Policing officers respond to concerns in Newtownabbey and Carrick

--

A message from the Editor: