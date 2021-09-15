Ballyclare Rugby Club calls on dog owners to keep pets off pitches

The appeal was issued by club officials following recent incidents at the Doagh Road facility.

Commenting on social media, a BRFC spokesperson said: “Please don’t walk your dog on our pitches.

“With rugby back in full swing at The Cloughan, sadly the need to ask dog owners to please stop walking dogs on all grass areas at our club again needs to be requested.

The club has called on dog owners to be responsible.

“The club pitches are private property, maintained for the training and playing rugby on by our members from the Ballyclare community. It is not a public park for dog exercise.

“Signs at all entry points to the pitches advise dogs are not permitted, but this seems to be ignored. Falling in dog excrement is very unpleasant and can be extremely dangerous to humans. Please stop this very anti-social behaviour.”

A similar appeal was issued by the club in September 2019 after two young players from the Mini Rugby section ended up “covered in dog waste” after it was left on a playing surface.

