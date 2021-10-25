Call for safe Halloween celebrations in Newtownabbey

Chief Inspector David Moore explains: “The misuse of fireworks is an issue that raises its head every year and we’re already receiving reports from concerned vulnerable residents. Our focus is on those who are illegally supplying fireworks and working with partners to encourage responsible use.

“We are visiting retailers to remind them of their obligations and carrying out operations in areas where we suspect fireworks are being sold illegally. I’d strongly encourage anyone with information about illegal fireworks supply to contact us so that we can take action.

“Our Neighbourhood and Local Policing Team officers will also be on patrol to provide reassurance to residents and businesses. If you’re concerned about anti-social behaviour in your area please contact us on the non-emergency telephone number 101.”

Police have urged Newtownabbey residents to celebrate Halloween safely.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “I understand this can be a concerning time for vulnerable and elderly residents in the community and we’re working closely with the police to ensure their safety is a priority.

“I would encourage anyone who knows about the sale of illegal fireworks to contact the police, and everyone planning on using legal fireworks to follow the correct safety procedures and ensure they are kept out of the hands of children. Whilst we want you all to enjoy your Halloween festivities, public safety is paramount. Should you have any concerns, please get in touch with our Neighbourhood and Local Policing Team.”

