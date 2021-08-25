Concerns voiced about speeding in Ballyrobert

Commenting on the issue, Mrs Cameron said: “A number of local residents have contacted me with their concerns about recent sporadic speeding incidents occurring in the village. With schools returning shortly, I would appeal to drivers to be speed and pedestrian aware.

“Ballyrobert has a high volume of traffic, including heavy duty vehicles, passing through during the daytime and it must be said that the vast majority of drivers are responsible when driving within the village. However, a very small minority are seen to be driving well above the 30mph limit on the Ballyrobert Road in particular.”

The DUP representative added: “This issue has been highlighted with the local PSNI neighbourhood team and I have written to the Minister of Infrastructure asking for The Thompson Primary School to be considered in the expected future expansion of the 20mph School Zone Scheme.

Pam Cameron MLA pictured in Ballyrobert.

“This scheme, which has been rolled out to a number of local schools including Ballyclare High School, is only operational during school hours, but would go a long way to addressing dangerous speeding issues if properly enforced.

“Road safety is a major issue in many rural communities and must be taken seriously by all including the various public bodies with responsibility to protect road users and pedestrians alike.”

