Four juveniles detained after altercations in Newtownabbey

In a statement issued to the Times, Sergeant McAleese said: “We received a number of reports that groups of young people were causing disturbances. It is believed they had been involved in physical altercations, and that some were armed with rods, cudgels and knives.

“Four male juveniles were detained in relation to the incident and enquiries are continuing.

“Police are committed to tackling issues of anti-social behaviour. We have been engaging with residents and community representatives, and will continue to do so.

PSNI

“Individuals who choose to engage in anti-social behaviour must understand it is unacceptable and must stop. People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities.

“We would ask parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with. Please warn them of the dangers of getting involved in such behaviour, which could ultimately result in injuring themselves or others, or gaining a criminal record.

“Police will continue to patrol the areas and work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community. I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us immediately on 101.”

