Over 20 vehicles clamped during Newtownabbey road safety operation

During the operation a total of 22 vehicles were clamped, seven tickets were issued by DVLA, one disqualified driver was detected and one driving with no motor insurance.

Other motorists were spoken to about minor defects to their vehicles.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If your vehicle is not taxed it will be clamped and a fine imposed to have the vehicle removed. Please ensure your vehicles are taxed. If in doubt, go to the vehicle tax checker on the gov.uk site.”

A total of 22 vehicles were clamped on October 6.

----

--

A message from the Editor: