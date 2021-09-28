Police probe possible link between early-morning burglaries in Glengormley

A report was received at approximately 5.40am today (Tuesday) that entry had been gained to a house at Church Drive, and two sets of keys had been taken.

A man believed to have been wearing dark coloured bottoms and a light coloured hoody was seen jumping over the fence of another house at Church Drive shortly after the incident took place. It was subsequently discovered that entry had been gained to a shed at this property.

At approximately 7.15am, a report was received that entry had been gained to a house at Archvale Park, and the occupant’s handbag, which contained items including bank cards, keys, and cash, was taken, as well as three mobile phones.

Police are appealing for information.

“A possible link between these incidents is being investigated, and enquiries are continuing.”

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have seen any suspicious activity, to call 101 and quote reference number CW 221 of 28/09/21.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/----

