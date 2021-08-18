Police reviewing evidence following Newtownabbey anti-social behaviour

Groups of young people, some understood to be armed with sticks and stones, had gathered in the vicinity of V36.

In a statement issued to this newspaper, Chief Inspector David Moore said: “Local police, supported by Tactical Support Group, responded to multiple calls regarding a gathering of up to 60 young people in the area of Church Road yesterday evening (August 17).

“It was reported that some of the young people were carrying sticks and throwing stones. The crowd dispersed shorty after 8pm and we are now reviewing all available evidence to identify those involved and take appropriate action.

Church Road. (Pic Google).

“The vast majority of young people in our District have spent the summer socialising safely so it is disappointing to see this sort of behaviour. We recognise that such a large crowd of young people fighting was of concern to those in the immediate area and we have additional resources in place to prevent further incidents.”

Macedon Ulster Unionist councillor Robert Foster has called on those involved in the recent incidents to stop.

Speaking to the Times Cllr Foster said: “I was contacted by PSNI and several constituents about a large group of youths fighting in the vicinity of V36.

“Anti-social behaviour of any description is not welcome anywhere, let alone in a place that residents use for sport, recreation and exercise.

“I will continue to engage on the ground to disuade youths from gathering and I call on all parents to know where your children are. The majority of local youths are not involved in this and it needs to stop.

“This could end with someone seriously hurt or worse, and may result in arrests so again I call on those involved to stop.”

A similar incident was reported in the Church Road area in June. For more on this story, read here

