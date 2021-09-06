PSNI probe sectarian attack on dog walker in Newtownabbey

The incident occurred on August 25, but was only reported to officers on August 31.

Police issued an appeal for information yesterday (Sunday).

Detective Constable Majury said: “It was reported to police on Tuesday, August 31 that a man had been assaulted by three unknown males whilst walking his dog in Throne Wood, a small wooded area running from Whitewell Road to the Antrim Road. The assault occurred at approximately 10pm.

Throne Wood. (Pic Google).

“The victim suffered two suspected broken eye sockets and a broken nose. He was subjected to sectarian abuse. We are treating this as a sectarian hate crime.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or may have been in the area around the time the assault took place to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1077 31/08/21.”

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

