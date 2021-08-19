Witnesses sought after crossbow bolts fired at Rathcoole Youth Centre

It has been reported that a number of crossbow bolts have been fired at Rathcoole Youth Centre and damage has been caused.

Commenting on the issue, Sergeant Boyd said: “We do not believe that this was a malicious incident, but we would remind owners of crossbows that these can be dangerous weapons and they should be aware of the possible criminal implications of their use.

“This is a reckless act using a weapon that could injure a member of the public. Anyone who knows anything about these incidents should contact the neighbourhood policing team in Newtownabbey on 101.

Rathcoole Youth Centre. (Pic Google).

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

