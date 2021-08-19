Traffic survey to be conducted on Carnmoney Road following collision

The request was lodged in the wake of a road traffic collision on Tuesday (August 17) which left a 10-year-old girl in hospital.

Detailing the move in a statement issued to this newspaper today (Thursday), a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to hear of the road collision earlier this week and send our best wishes to the young child involved and her family. We hope that she makes a full recovery.

Carnmoney Road. (Pic Google).

“The Department had previously received a request for traffic calming measures on Carnmoney Road, Glengormley, however the criteria for the provision of such measures was not met at that time.

“This week the Department has received a specific request for a pedestrian crossing and we will now undertake a traffic survey to establish not only the demand for a pedestrian crossing but the difficulty encountered by pedestrians in crossing the road.

“We will also consult with the PSNI into the cause of the recent RTC and consider any identified actions for the Department.”

