Witnesses sought after Newtownabbey arson attack

In a statement issued to the Times, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 6.45pm, a report was received that a toilet block had been set alight, causing extensive damage to the building.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or seen two male youths in the area at the time to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1578 23/09/21.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

Hazelbank Park. (Pic Google).

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has advised residents that the block of public toilets at the local beauty spot is closed due to vandalism.

Commenting on Facebook today (Friday), a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Hazelbank toilets will be closed temporarily due to vandalism. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

----

--

