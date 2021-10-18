New homes development proposed in the grounds of Doagh’s Ballyhamage House

The proposal is for the part demolition, conversion and alterations of listed buildings to provide two detached dwellings, five townhouses and two apartments at Ballyhamage House, at the Burn Road, Doagh.

A report from the Department for Communities, Historic Environment Division (Historic Buildings) says that in its current form, the extent of the proposed new development has an “adverse impact on the character of the setting of the listed building”.

An objection to the application has been received from Ulster Architectual Heritage.

Ballyhamage House, Doagh

Historic Buildings describes Ballyhamage House as “an unusual five-bay, two-storey Georgian house built around 1800 with an attached former chapel – a “simple yet elegant building that is characteristic of the period and it retains many original details”.

“Outbuildings add to the historic integrity of the site”. These include former stables.

A report notes that the buildings appear to be “neglected” and “semi-derelict” adding that proposed repairs would be “welcomed” and the “front facade of the house and chapel building should be maintained”.

HED has advised that it is “increasingly concerned in relation to the ongoing neglect” of this building and “accepted that some new development would be considered reasonable to facilitate the rescue of the listed building”.

Meanwhile, permission is being sought from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for external conservation repairs and internal upgrades to a listed former mill manager’s house to be used as a dwelling at Islandreagh Drive, Dunadry.

The proposal is understood to be the first phase of a redevelopment for residential use.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

