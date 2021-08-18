Appeal launched after child hospitalised following Glengormley collision

A section of the Carnmoney Road was closed following the incident in the vicinity of Glebecoole Park.

Providing an update today (Wednesday), Chief Inspector Moore said: “Shortly after 5.30pm, we received a report that a child had been involved in a collision with a car in the Carnmoney Road area of Glengormley.

Carnmoney Road. (Pic Google).

“The girl was taken to hospital where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 1384 of 17/08/21.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

In a statement issued to the Times, a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson added: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 5.46pm on Tuesday following reports of an incident in the Carnmoney Road area of Glengormley.

“NIAS despatched three Emergency crews to the scene. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.”

