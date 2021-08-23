Asda Ballyclare Picnic Ranger urges residents to keep town tidy

Asda’s Picnic Ranger campaign is working to encourage communities to love where they live, discover new beauty spots to prevent overcrowding and encourage people to picnic sustainably, take home their rubbish and look after their local environments.

To help combat litter leaving, Asda Ballyclare picnic ranger Emma and Co Antrim Countryside Custodians worked together to collect bags of rubbish from the local area.

Emma said: “I’ve really enjoyed sharing the best picnic locations in my local area and across Northern Ireland. I hope our local communities will enjoy what the great outdoors has to offer and explore the hidden gems across the country – but in a responsible way.

Asda Ballyclare Picnic Ranger, Emma Cross encourages residents to keep beauty spots tidy.

“My most important tip is to remember that whatever you take with you when enjoying a picnic, you must take home.”

Suzanne Roe, Senior Manager, Better Communities at Asda added: “We know that last summer many of the beaches, parks and beauty spots across the country were left with litter strewn around at the end of long sunny days and weekends. I don’t think any of us want to see that this year, so we’ve enlisted our team of Picnic Rangers to help encourage people to picnic responsibly.

“The Picnic Rangers will be coordinating litter picks across the country and will also be sharing the best kept local beauty spots for people to enjoy. We encourage people to visit their local Asda store to see when their next local litter pick is and to join us in keeping beauty spots beautiful for everyone.”

At the end of the summer, Asda will be donating benches made out of the recycled waste collected at the litter pick events to a park in each region.

To find out when the next litter pick is in your area, visit the community board in your local Asda store.

