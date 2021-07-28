Ballyclare flooding: MLA calls for urgent meeting with Minister Nichola Mallon
South Antrim UUP MLA Steve Aiken OBE is seeking an urgent meeting with the Infrastructure Minister to discuss how to prevent flooding issues in Ballyclare.
Dr Aiken was speaking after torrential rain caused flooding across the town yesterday (Tuesday).
He said: “Today I, along with councillors Vera McWilliam and Norrie Ramsay met with residents, shop owners and school staff clearing up after the recent downpours and flooding. On many previous occasions the UUP team have raised concerns about inadequate infrastructure with the Department for Infrastructure, to Northern Ireland Water, and to our council directly.
“What is clear, is that the drainage under the town, is insufficient to deal with the new housing developments and we are now calling on the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to meet with us as a matter of urgency and look at how the waste water and drainage of our town can be improved.
“The number of so-called 100-year flooding events that are now happening on an annual basis just underlines how inadequate our systems are.”
Meanwhile, the Ballyclare Asda store reopened to the public today after flooding at the Park Street site.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Asda said: “The recent heavy rainfall caused flooding in areas of our Ballyclare car park and in store which meant that we closed at around 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.
“The store was open as normal on Wednesday morning and we would like to thank our colleagues for their quick reaction to help customers, but we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
