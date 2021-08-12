Ballyclare High students praised for GCSE achievements

Dr Michelle Rainey, Principal, said: “Once again this week I am absolutely delighted with the academic achievements of our pupils.

“It is pleasing to note the 100 per cent pass rate for English and Maths. Our young people are fantastic and together with their teachers and parents have all worked so hard towards reaching their full potential.

“Thanks must go to pupils, staff and parents for their commitment to the learning process over this period of time. There is a buoyancy here this morning and rightly so after the year of disruption to learning we have faced together.

Lydia Weatherup 5 A star and 4 A grades with Joanna Nesbitt 7 A star and 3 A grades are congratulated by Dr Rainey Principal Ballyclare High School.

“Well done everybody, go celebrate what you have achieved and look forward, not back.

“100 per cent of pupils walk away today with five or more A*/C grades, including English and Math and 99 per cent have been awarded seven or more A*/C grades, including English and Maths. 78 per cent of all grades are A*/B and the 100 per cent pass rate in both English and Maths gives everyone, regardless of next steps, straightforward options for further study and employment.”

Josiah Stewart discusses his great GSCE results 7 A stars and 2 A grades with Principal Dr Rainey.

Jacob Charlton, Jack Reid and Joshua McCrea chat about their GCSE results with Princpal Dr Rainey.

Joel Barr, Will Dougherty, Harry Duff and Austin Martin happy with their GCSE results.

Zara Beattie and Jamie Purdy celebrate amassing 16 A star and 5 A grades GCSE grades between them.

Dr Rainey congratulates Melissa Millar on her 9 A star and 2 A grades.

Sarah McManus celebrates her 8 A star and 2 A grades with her Dad and Dr Rainey.

Robyn McCollam was one of Ballyclare High's top performers with 11 A star grades at GCSE.

Ben Hanna and his mum celebrating his GCSE results 5 A stars and 5 A grades.