Ballyclare High’s library ‘remains open to all pupils’

In a statement today (Monday), the Rashee Road school emphasised that contrary to an article published by a Belfast media outlet on Friday, the library is not limited to pupils with four A grades at AS level.

The school also said it has not been contacted by any parent on the matter.

A spokesperson for Ballyclare High School said: “Covid restrictions and a large sixth form have combined to create difficult logistics for private study. To enable study in a clearly defined place for the interim, and maximise the chance for every pupil to get settled on return to the new school year after disruption to their studies last year, a temporary arrangement has been put in place.

“It is important to note that contrary to the current perception, the school library is not closed. It remains open to all pupils. The study area to which the published article refers is the mezzanine floor where, under Covid protocols, we can allocate 18 places at desks to Year 14.

“Pupils were all informed of the allocations for private study that would operate for a settling in period for first week of term after which time re-arrangements will be made subject to timetables, individual needs and Covid regulations.

“Passes to the library, and registers in the other private study areas in the school are imperative for track and trace. The free choice of study area that pupils usually enjoy is not currently considered to be appropriate; pupils’ health is the number one priority.

“Those issued with a library pass for this first week of term are not exclusively straight A grade students. This is not a policy and we will continue to review internal protocols with pupils through pupil voice. In fact, a group of pupils met with their head of year last week and meet again this week to share in the decision-making re a longer-term solution to what is a complex logistical scenario.

“An additional study supervisor has also been employed to support our pupils’ needs. To date, no parent has contacted the school regarding this matter and as always we are happy to discuss their concerns.”

