Ballyclare woman completes sky-high fundraising effort for Cancer Fund for Children

Whilst many fundraising efforts came to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic, Cancer Fund for Children continued to provide essential emotional support to families impacted by cancer by working to reduce isolation, anxiety and stress.

Experiencing first-hand the effects that the coronavirus pandemic had on families, Helen along with Joe Dickey and Raph O’Connor from Cancer Fund for Children decided to jump out of their comfort zone, taking part in a 13,000 feet skydive.

On completion of her skydive, Helen commented: “Today was genuinely one of the best days ever. Since signing up to the skydive all those months ago I have provided end of life support to three families as they courageously navigated the harshest side of cancer. It really is a privilege to support them and I hope I have made them proud today.”

Conor Vaughan (Friend of Cancer Fund for Children), Raph O’Connor (Residential Services Manager) alongside Joe Dickey and Helen Patterson (Cancer Support Specialists from Cancer Fund for Children).

Cormac McMullan, Cancer Fund for Children Community Fundraiser, added: “During this challenging time for charities, our fundraisers have been leading the way and giving back. We are extremely grateful for our colleagues who conquered their fears and raised over an amazing £5,500 through this skydive. They have set an example and inspired others to get behind Cancer Fund for Children in raising much needed funds to ensure that no child faces cancer alone.”

If you want to play your part to help Cancer Fund for Children continue to provide emotional support and therapeutic short breaks to children and families impacted by cancer, Cancer Fund for Children’s Summer Skydive will be held on September 4.

Visit https://cancerfundforchildren.com/event/summer-skydive/ to find out more and sign up.

