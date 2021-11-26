Borough’s young people recognised at Newtownabbey celebration

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb welcomed the young people who had taken part in a number of council-funded programmes in recent months.

The evening line up included key engagement with young people and youth group leaders, to seek their views on life in the borough as a young person.

The council showcased the range of opportunities available to young people within the borough and highlighted pathways to training and employment.

Youth group leaders and members of Mayfiled Community Group at the youth celebration event at Theatre at The Mill.

Groups attending included; Newtownabbey Arts and Culture Network (NACN), Rathenraw Youth Scheme, Ionad Teaghlaigh Ghleann Darach, Monkstown Boxing Club, Mayfield Community Association, Croi Eanna, Stoneworks Gym and Impact Network NI.

Cllr Webb said: “It was great to be part of this youth celebration event and see the young people of our borough come together and discuss topics that mattered to them all.

“I believe that through supporting and listening to our young people it will help steer them in the right direction and help them make better life choices for their future.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb, Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Jacqui Dixon, Ursula Fay Director of Community Planning, Colin McCabrey Director of Economic Development, Ronan McKenna Head of Community Planning and comedian Shane Todd at the youth celebration event.

Youth Leaders and members of Monkstown Boxing Club at the celebration youth event at Theatre at The Mill.