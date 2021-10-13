Coronavirus: Rathcoole’s community volunteers recognised
Rathcoole residents and community groups who helped support their neighbours at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic have been recognised at a special awards ceremony.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb presented the accolades and Macedon UUP Cllr Robert Foster compared the event at the Whitehouse Working Men’s Club on October 1.
Attendees Listening Ear, Cloughfern District LOL No 24 , Billy Boy FB, Abbey Allsorts, Rathcoole FC, Newtownabbey Women’s Group, Methodist Mission, The Breakaways, Team JVC, Marks and Spencers and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council staff.
Brian Kerr (Listening Ear), said: “Thank you all. You made a difference to our community.”
