Coronavirus: Rathcoole’s community volunteers recognised

Rathcoole residents and community groups who helped support their neighbours at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic have been recognised at a special awards ceremony.

Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 12:56 pm

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb presented the accolades and Macedon UUP Cllr Robert Foster compared the event at the Whitehouse Working Men’s Club on October 1.

Attendees Listening Ear, Cloughfern District LOL No 24 , Billy Boy FB, Abbey Allsorts, Rathcoole FC, Newtownabbey Women’s Group, Methodist Mission, The Breakaways, Team JVC, Marks and Spencers and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council staff.

Brian Kerr (Listening Ear), said: “Thank you all. You made a difference to our community.”

Karen Phillips receiving her award from Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb, alongside Cllr Robert Foster.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb, presenting Emma Purdy with her Covid volunteer award, alongside Cllr Robert Foster.

Bobby and June Kerr being recognised at the event on October 1.
Samantha Higgins received an accolade for the help she provided during the pandemic.
The Rathcoole Covid-19 volunteer awards night was staged at Whitehouse Working Men's Club on October 1.
