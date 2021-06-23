Council offering Newtownabbey pupils prizes during Facebook event

The ‘Log in to Win’ event will be streamed live on the local authority’s Facebook page from 8pm until 9pm.

A council spokesperson said: “If you are aged 11-18, join Cool FM’s Stuart Robinson and a number of celebrity guests who have special messages for all our young people.

“You can also see how our schools have managed during the last year and how the pupils plan to spend their summer holidays.

“Log on to win a number of awesome prizes including five sets of Apple AirPods, £1,000 worth of Abbey Centre vouchers, family passes for Panoramic Park coming to Jordanstown Loughshore Park on July 9, ANBC Leisure vouchers for swimming and the driving range, Castle Mall vouchers worth £50, £25 and three worth £10, family passes for Causeway Coast Kayaking Tours, four £50 vouchers for sunglasses from Specsavers, £500 vouchers for The Junction and Movie House vouchers as well as much more.

“Join us for a great night of craic online where you can give a shout out to your favourite teachers, family and friends and also be in with a chance to win some cool prizes.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “Our youth have been affected badly by the pandemic with home schooling, being isolated from their friends and teachers and all of their sporting and social activities suspended.

“I am pleased the council is hosting this online event to reward our young people for their hard work, resilience, and determination throughout the past year.”

For more information, visit http://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/schoolsout

