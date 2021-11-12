Donations invited for Antrim and Newtownabbey’s Christmas Community Toy Scheme

It will operate from Listening Ear, Rathcoole; A Safe Space to be Me, Crumlin and Fit Moms, Glengormley, where new or nearly new toys and gifts can be donated.

In partnership with Habitat for Humanity, council also has collection points at each of its five Household Recycling Centres for the donation of pre-loved toys.

These items will be collected by the charity which sorts, cleans and sells them on at low prices in its ReStore shops, they include:

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb, Alderman John Smyth, Alderman Julian McGrath , Isobel from Habitat for Humanity and Karen from Listening Ear, at the launch of the community toy scheme.

Bikes;

Ride-on toys;

Trikes and scooters;

Go karts;

Toy kitchens and work benches;

Dolls house;

Dolls and prams;

Jigsaws, puzzles and board games (must be complete);

Figures and figurines;

Lego.

The organisers of the scheme point out that many families and in particular young people have been impacted by the pandemic emotionally, psychologically and financially and it is hoped that the Christmas Toy Scheme will help alleviate some of these pressures and make sure all have an enjoyable Christmas.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, said “This initiative is the perfect opportunity to do a clear out and donate new or pre-loved toys and gifts so they can be distributed to those families most in need. “Please do your bit for climate change as not only will these schemes ensure more families have a pleasant Christmas but it also helps to reduce waste, keeping more items away from landfill.”

For details of the Christmas Toy Scheme including dates and donation points visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/christmastoyscheme

---

Click here to read: Newtownabbey residents to celebrate Christmas switch on events

--

A message from the Editor: