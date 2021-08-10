Families show support for TinyLife at V36

The fun-filled summer event, which raised money to support premature babies across Northern Ireland, took place during the recent spell of good weather on Saturday, July 24.

Residents came dressed as unicorns to meet ‘real life unicorns’ Tully and Chip and also Tiny, the TinyLife bear, who braved the heat to say hello to all of the boys and girls taking part.

Speaking at the unicorn-themed event, Community Fundraiser for TinyLife, Sarah Wilson said: “It is so amazing to see our families again. We have really missed them over the last year and it is lovely to get together in a safe environment to catch up, have some fun and raise much-needed funds for this amazing charity.

Tiny the bear with brothers Arthur and George.

“We would like to thank Anna Rogers from Spar Northern Ireland who has come along to support us today and also the amazing Friends of TinyLife, Newtownabbey who have helped to organise and volunteer today.

“Thank you also to The Present Tree in Antrim who donated two £80 vouchers for the raffle. A real team effort!”

The families attending the event met the unicorns on the pavilion before going on a sponsored walk around the woodland.

As they crossed the finish line, they were presented with Spar sponsored goody bags which included refreshments and a medal.

Stacey Brown enjoys the event with her daughter Phoebe.

----

Click here to read Newtownabbey residents urged to take part in virtual triathlon for Air Ambulance NI

--

A message from the Editor: