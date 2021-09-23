Glengormley Friendship Club to mark 50 years

The group will meet at the Glencairn Drive church on Monday, September 27 to enjoy a lunch together and commemorate the major milestone.

Speaking to the Times, the group’s secretary, Yvonne Armstrong said: “Back in 1971 it was started as The Over 21 Club but as the wrinkles and grey hair took over the name was changed to the Friendship Club.

“This social group met once a month, enjoyed speakers on culture, history, social and religious topics and travelled round the province and beyond on outings.

Glengormley Methodist Church. (Pic Google).

“Baroness May Blood and Alfie Montgomery, the man who helped to reunite the owner of a wedding ring he found at the site of a US Air Force crash at the Cave Hill during World War Two, are just two of the speakers who addressed our meetings.

“We went on a number of trips, including to Donegal and Arthur Cottage in Ballymena. Whatever was organised, the members were always up for it and there was always fun and craic.

“My husband and I were not members at the start as he was commuting long distances for work, but we joined later when his workload was lighter.

“Over the last year I kept members up to date during the lockdowns by producing newsletters and we were able to reminisce about things such as our first places of employment and where we met our partners. The newsletters went down well and helped us to keep in touch.

“At the group’s height, there were around 60 members. There will be approximately 40 people in attendance at Monday’s celebratory lunch. We’d like to thank Eden Coffee Shop for catering for our anniversary lunch.

“We have decided to close the group following next week’s event. Some members have carers, some have passed on and others don’t like to drive during the darker nights. We’ve enjoyed being in the club, but we wanted to finish on a high note and feel now is the time.”



