Glengormley restaurant announces plans to reopen following blaze

Firefighters were tasked to Knags Bar and Grill in the early hours of October 4 after the incident was reported.

Detailing the impact of the fire on the business, the restaurant’s owners Kevin and Gina, said: “The damage done by the fire includes Ziti kitchen destroyed, Knags deli destroyed, Knags kitchens destroyed and Knags restaurant destroyed. The level of damage done is devastating.

“On a positive note no one was hurt. Another positive is that Ziti restaurant has been practically untouched, so our plan of action is to strip Ziti kitchen out as soon as possible and renew it and get Ziti open as the new Knags while Knags is being re-built.”

Knags Bar and Grill. (Pic Google).

Providing an update on social media on October 27, a spokesperson for the Antrim Road venue stated: “A brand new kitchen has been ordered for Ziti and the whole team are pulling together to get Ziti opened for Christmas, serving the Knags menu.

“Once our booking lines are operational, we will keep you updated.”

