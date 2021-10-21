Grandson delivers former Straid resident May’s royal birthday message

May Trimble with the card from the Queen to mark her 100th birthday.

May Trimble from Donaghey outside Cookstown had a special delivery from Her Majesty the Queen which was delivered directly to her door by grandson Jonathan Trimble, who works for Royal Mail.

Mrs Trimble celebrated her special birthday on Sunday, September 19, with some of her family at Killymoon Castle, Cookstown.

Earlier she had worshipped at Donaghy Congregational Church where she and her husband, Rev George Trimble, began ministry in 1943.

They subsequently moved to Straid Congregational Church in 1957, retiring from there in 1973, having seen the church grow both spiritually and numerically, to live in Bangor.

Mrs Trimble also received a congratulatory letter and cheque from the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins to mark her special day.

In a social media post, Donaghy Congregational Church said: “It was a real joy to have Mrs May Trimble - wife of the late Rev George Trimble, minister at Donaghey 1942-1957 - with us as she celebrated her 100th birthday today.

“May the Lord bless her and continue to make her a blessing to all of us! Psalm 92:12-14.”

--

Click here to read: NI Centenary: Rathcoole People’s Park renamed

--

A message from the Editor: