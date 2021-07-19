Merchant Navy’s war service remembered with dedication of memorial at Whiteabbey

The service was led by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant Mr David McCorkell KStJ and the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb MBE JP, as they paid tribute to the gallantry and sacrifice of the brave seafarers.

The Merchant Navy’s Senior Chaplain Reverend Colin Hall-Thompson conducted the dedication and prayer before the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Stephen Ross, read the exhortation.

Mr McCorkell said; “It was an honour to be part of this memorial service. As a country we relied on the services of the Merchant Navy who kept us supplied with food, fuel and all of the necessities of a nation at war. We must never forget them.”

Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant Mr David McCorkell, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb and Councillor Stephen Ross , the Merchant Navy's Senior Chaplain Rev. Colin Hall-Thompson, members and officers of Whiteabbey Royal British Legion and Merchant Navy veterans.

Members and officers of Whiteabbey British Legion and Merchant Navy veterans were amongst guests at the service.

Councillor Webb said: “It is fitting in the Northern Ireland centenary year that we pay tribute to the Merchant Navy. These courageous seamen enabled our country to defend itself during both the First and Second World Wars and as a result of this they suffered great hardship and loss. Let us forever honour the memory of those heroic seafarers. We will remember them.

“I would like to thank the council for supporting this memorial and Councillor Robert Foster for bringing the motion forward.”

The memorial to the Merchant Navy at Whiteabbey.

