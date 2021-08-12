New jobs announced at Newtownabbey care home

Specialising in Residential, Dementia and Respite care, the 76-bed care home in Glengormley is recruiting for a range of roles including Care Assistants (full time and bank), Care Team Leaders (full time and bank), Domestic Assistants (bank) and a Maintenance Assistant and there are a total of 10 opportunities available. There are also a number of roles available for bank staff.

Earlier this year it was announced that the Church Road facility would be one of 12 care homes in Northern Ireland to come under the leadership of a new local company, Kathryn Homes.

A new local Board of Directors was also established to support Kathryn Homes with its aim of enhancing the standards of care delivered across the homes.

Glenabbey Manor.

Home Manager Liza Lorimer said: “We’re committed to providing excellent care to all our residents and are seeking to recruit new members to our team as we prepare to welcome new admissions in the coming weeks.

“I am supported by an experienced, knowledgeable staff team, and look forward to growing our team further as we continue to support our residents with care plans tailored to their exact needs and wishes.”

To find out more about the vacancies, which are open until the end of the month, and how to apply for these roles, contact the home on 02890 843601.

----

Click here to read East Antrim band Cavalier Attitude to release new single

--

A message from the Editor: