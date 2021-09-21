Newtownabbey police hoping to reunite dog with owner
Police have issued an appeal on social media in a bid to reunite a German Shepherd, located in Ballynure last month, with his owner.
Commenting on Facebook, a PSNI spokesperson said: “On Sunday, August 22 a German Shepherd was located close to Woodside Haulage on the Carrickfergus Road in Ballynure.
“It had the name tag Jake. To date, we have not been able to locate his owner.
“If you believe you can assist, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 68 of 22/8/21.”
