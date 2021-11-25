Northern Ireland’s first hoarding support group launched in Newtownabbey

The requirement for the support group, arose from needs identified through the work carried out by the Antrim and Newtownabbey Multi Agency Support Hub (MASH).

The first coffee morning support meeting on October 7 provided an opportunity for people who hoard, and their family and friends to come together to chat in a relaxed, friendly and non-judgemental atmosphere.

Hoarding cases have been prevalent in the work of the MASH throughout its initial three years, leading to representatives on the Support Hub.

Inspector Neil Patton (PSNI), Jack Moore (Director of Respect my Stuff), Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb, Jenny McAlister (NHSCT), Alison Briggs and Chris Clarke (NIAS).

It has worked collaboratively, to create a new Hoarding Protocol and establish a partnership with a dehoarding company, Respect my Stuff, to improve the safety and quality of life for people who hoard or live in extreme clutter.

The Antrim and Newtownabbey MASH is a partnership of statutory services working together to improve the lives of vulnerable individuals, chaired and administered by Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

Cllr Julie Gilmour, Chairperson of Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership commented: “I am very impressed by the intense and dedicated work carried out through the MASH by all of the statutory agencies involved, and can see first-hand the positive impact these interventions have for the quality of life of some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb added: “It is great to see the hard work of the Antrim and Newtownabbey Multi Agency Support Hub (MASH) come to fruition with this first support group.

“I hope this support will eventually improve the lifestyles of people who hoard and also let them know they are not alone.”

For further information, contact [email protected]

