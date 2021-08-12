Role of parents and carers recognised at Ballyclare Secondary School

The Principal, Mrs Kathryn Bell and all the staff of Ballyclare Secondary School are absolutely delighted with the GCSE results obtained by Year 12 pupils.

Mrs Bell said: “73 per cent of our Year 12 pupils have secured at least five GCSE grades at A* to C. This is a truly wonderful achievement and an increase in 5 per cent on the grades achieved last year.

“There have been many outstanding performances from our pupils. It is a delight to see so many pupils fulfil their potential in this way.

Mrs Wilson, Harry Wilson and Olivia Wilson.

“In the school Assembly Hall were happy young people and staff and delighted parents and carers. Our young people deserve this high level of success, they worked hard, wit determination, resilience and maturity. The disruption to their education caused by the Covid-19 pandemic was not going to be a barrier to their success.

“As a whole the year group have exceeded our expectations and the grades achieved in the majority of subjects have shown an improvement on last year. This is an incredible achievement which is the result of sheer hard work on the part of pupils and staff.

“It is very encouraging for staff to see clear evidence that our broad and balanced curriculum is accessible for pupils, our pupils feel supported and are achieving very good grades in all GCSE and BTEC Level 2 subjects.”

Mrs Bell added: “A number of pupils have achieved very high levels of success in our Occupational Studies Courses in Food Preparation, Horticulture, Business Services, Graphic Design and Website Development and Carpentry and Joinery many of these results are at Distinction Level.

Harry Magill, Matthew Bell, Caleb Waring and Rhys Magee.

“It is important to us that we continue to develop our curriculum to find courses which best meet the needs and talents of our pupils and this is proving to be very successful.

“As in previous years, but particularly this year, we acknowledge the support of parents and carers and the role they play in supporting their young people as they work towards their target grades. Parents and carers play a significant part in the success of Ballyclare Secondary School.

“All year 12 pupils deserve these pleasing results and many are now anticipating their return to school to take on the challenge of further study. We anticipate that this year’s Sixth Form will once again be filled to capacity.

“Many others have successfully gained places in Northern Regional College, Belfast MET and other colleges of further education including Greenmount and Loughry Agricultural Colleges and we wish them all well. We also congratulate those pupils who have successfully gained apprenticeship places in local business.

Mrs K Bell (Principal), Emily Burke and Mrs Burke.

“It is always a pleasure to see pupils rewarded for their hard work and a delight to share in their many achievements. As a staff we wish them continuing success for the future and congratulate them all on a very successful year.”

Kezia McClarty and Jessica Price.

Katie Porter and Mrs Gilloway.