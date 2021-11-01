Summer’s NACN song hitting the right notes

Summer Moreland (16), who is attached to the Newtownabbey Arts And Cultural Network (NACN), is gearing up ahead of the global release of ‘Hold Your Breath’ on November 11.

Commenting ahead of the release, Director of Music Production at NACN, Rikki Sawyer said: “The EP is a collaboration between myself and my production partner Gsep (John Martin).

“It’s made up of four tracks Extended Mix, Spotify Edit and two fantastic remixes by Whoriskey and Last 2 Standing are all original works. We got the EP signed to a Florida-based label, Pangea Recordings.

Summer Moreland.

“This is a fantastic achievement as they’re a well-respected label on the electronic scene. The track came about when I was working with the young people on Covid songs which they were asked to write and record.

“When I started working on Summer’s track, I liked the lyrics and her vocal tone. I’d been working on a new track with my production partner at the time and I knew Summer’s vocals could really work and we could produce something really special.”

He added: “This is absolutely fantastic for us at NACN. It really inspires the young people to see one of their fellow members get to a level where they are being recognised internationally on the electronic music scene. The group meet in Newtownabbey and the talent and growth of confidence is clear to see week on week.

“NACN offers creative arts’ based youth provision. We provide young people with an alternative to other sports related clubs in the borough. These young people have access to music production, 3D printing, vocal academy and theatre company to name a few.”

Thanking NACN for the support she has received to date, Summer, who attends BRA, explained: “It means a lot to me considering I never thought I’d be able to accomplish or be a part of something like this.

“I’m so grateful for NACN and the facilities/help they’ve given me. Also, thank you to Rikki and John for making this track happen.”

