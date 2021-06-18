Support available for Newtownabbey sports clubs

The programme aims to assist in the promotion and development of sport within the borough and is open to all local sports clubs and individual athletes who meet a set criteria.

Financial assistance can be received for training and competition costs, running of local sporting events, coach education and facility improvement.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb said: “The Leisure Grant Scheme has been in place since May 2015 and has significantly benefited numerous elite athletes and sports clubs.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb launches this year's leisure grants with Deputy Director of Parks and Leisure, Matt McDowell.

“A recent review of the programme has helped make the process simpler and clearer for applicants and offers new opportunities to local athletes, clubs and officials.”

To apply for a leisure grant, visit https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/grants/

